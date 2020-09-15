Louisville to settle wrongful death lawsuit filed by Breonna Taylor’s family

FILE – This undated photo provided by Taylor family attorney Sam Aguiar shows Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky. A group of about 50 demonstrators who’ve been demanding justice for Taylor for months, have become like family. (Courtesy of Taylor Family attorney Sam Aguiar via AP, File)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (NewsNation Now) — The city of Louisville is expected to announce a settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman fatally shot by police in her apartment in March, according to The Courier-Journal.

The newspaper reported Tuesday that the settlement will be accompanied by police reforms, including a requirement that commanders approve search warrants before they are put to a judge. The settlement may be announced as early as 2 p.m. ET, The Courier-Journal reports.

On March 13, Louisville police officers shot Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician, while serving a “no-knock” narcotics search warrant at her home as part of a drug investigation.

Officers broke down the door and were met with gunfire from Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker. Walker said he thought he was defending against a home invasion.

One of the officers, Jonathan Mattingly, was shot in the leg. Mattingly and two other officers, Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hankinson were placed on administrative reassignment after the shooting, and Hankison was later fired.

Walker was initially charged but those charges were later dropped.

No drugs were found in the home and Taylor was unarmed.

In June, U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) introduced the Justice for Breonna Taylor Act, which prohibits “no-knock” warrants.

A spokeswoman for Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

NewsNation has reached out to the mayor and the Taylor family attorneys for comment.

This story will be updated.