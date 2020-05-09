Louisiana man embezzled $760K from Nashville-based Omnis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Louisiana man has pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $760,000 from Nashville-based Omnis Health Inc.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Nashville Robert Burton formerly served as president of Omnis, which sold diabetic testing kits.

Between December 2013 and January 2017, Burton claimed he was using personal funds to purchase diabetic testing supplies.

Instead he placed the supplies in online shopping carts and printed out the screen displays as receipts. Burton also fabricated credit card receipts. And he submitted false travel expense claims.

He faces up to 20 years in prison for wire fraud and up to five years for tax evasion.