Louisiana daycare owner caught dragging child on camera

LULING, Louisiana (CNN) – The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident at the daycare Special Angels Outreach in Luling, Louisiana.

On January 17, the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a child allegedly being mishandled by a worker at a daycare. The incident allegedly occurred on January 13.

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives reviewed security cameras at the facility and have interviewed the owner and employees.

The findings have been forwarded to the Department of Children and Family Services and the Department of Education, a press release states.

The St. Charles Parish District Attorney’s Office is also looking at evidence.

No one has been arrested or charged at this time.