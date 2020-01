MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lottery officials say a winning lottery ticket worth $708,646 was sold in Montgomery County.

The winner won the Tennessee Cash jackpot Monday by matching all five numbers drawn, including the Cash Ball.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Hillside Citgo on Highway 48 in Clarksville, according to lottery officials.

No additional information is available until the player claims the prize.

The Lottery began selling tickets 16 years ago on January 20, 2004.