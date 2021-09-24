Lottery fever sweeping Tennessee, drawing Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The jackpot for Saturday’s Powerball drawing stands at $523 million. That’s the tenth largest Powerball jackpot in history.

Many dreamers get caught up in a wave of Powerball fever.

“I’m here, I bought a lottery ticket. I’m fixing to win,” said Marshall Huerta.

Office pools in 44 stats have already started collections as co-workers think of what they will tell their bosses if they win.

“I’m doing landscaping. I’m gonna keep doing it. Never quit a job, it might slow down but you continue going,” said Huerta.

Saturday’s half a billion plus drawing doesn’t even come close to the largest of all time. At one point in 2016, the Powerball got up to more than $1.5 billion.

But, that’s not deterring Huerta, who has big plans. “I’ll probably buildout my own house, and maybe help whoever don’t have a place, maybe give them a little something.”

Something else to keep in mind, the odds of winning are one in 292 million.

Huerta added, “It’s gambling. You never know if it’s going to be something big in there, or just nothing.”

If you do win and decide to go with the lump sum option that would be $379 million.

You can watch News 2 tomorrow night to find out if you have the winning numbers. The drawing happens at 10:00p.m.