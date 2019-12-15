Lori Loughlin lawyers say government ‘appears to be concealing’ evidence

(CNN Newsource) — Attorneys for Lori Loughlin and husband say government ‘appears to be concealing’ evidence beneficial to the defense.

Loughlin and her husband are accused of paying half a million dollars to a fake charity to get their daughters into the University of Southern California.

The couple now says the government appears to be hiding evidence that could help their case.

In a motion filed Friday, Loughlin’s attorneys said the evidence shows the couple believed the payments would go to the school for legitimate, approved purposes.

Loughlin and her husband have pleaded non-guilty to the charges.