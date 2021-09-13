NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country music legend Loretta Lynn has put together a benefit concert to help those affect by last month’s historic flooding in Humphreys County.

Loretta Lynn’s Friends: Hometown Rising will feature performances by Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Reba McEntire, Keith Urban, and more.

The proceeds will benefit the United Way of Humphreys County. To donate text TNFLOODRELIEF to 44321.

The benefit concert for flood relief is taking place at the sold-out Grand Ole Opry, but you can still catch the show! The concert will stream live on this page starting at 7 p.m. CST.

If you don’t see the concert playing at the top of this page, click here.