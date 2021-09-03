Loretta Lynn to host benefit concert for Middle Tennessee flood victims

Loretta Lynn performs at the BBC Music Showcase at Stubb’s during South By Southwest on Thursday, March 17, 2016, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Loretta Lynn will host a star-studded concert later this month to raise money for the victims of the catastrophic flooding in Humphreys County, the country music legend announced Friday morning.

“Loretta Lynn’s Friends: Hometown Rising” is scheduled for the night of Sept. 13 at the Grand Ole Opry House, and will feature performances by Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Luke Bryan and Luke Combs.

Flash floods caused extensive damage across Humphreys County on Aug. 21, 2021 (Courtesy: Perry County Rescue Squad).

“I am so honored that so many of our friends are coming together to show so much love for our neighbors and community after such a devastating loss,” Lynn said in a statement. “You know, we’ve all needed help from time-to-time, and that’s why when we can give back, we do.”

Twenty people were killed when catastrophic flooding hit Humphreys County on the morning of Aug. 21. Lynn’s longtime ranch hand, Wayne Spears was among the victims.

Wayne Spears (Courtesy: Loretta Lynn’s Ranch)

The flooding also left extensive damage across Middle Tennessee, destroying and damaging hundreds of homes.

Tickets for the benefit concern go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at Opry.com. The prices begin at $65.

All proceeds from the event will benefit United Way of Humphreys County.

Lynn added that more artists are expected to take part in the concert. Those performers will be announced at a later date.