Look up! Lyrid meteor shower peaks tonight into Wednesday morning

(WFLA) – The Lyrid meteor shower of 2020 peaks Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The shower started on April 16 and will continue through April 30.

If you’re far away from city lights and pollution, it will be possible to see 10 to 20 meteors per hour during Lyrid’s peak. The best time to check out the shower is from 10 p.m. Tuesday to about an hour before sunrise on Wednesday.

The meteors are actually bits of dust and rock left behind from the comet Thatcher (C/1861 G1).

The sky should be mostly clear across the Tampa Bay area for viewing the peak of the Lyrids this year.