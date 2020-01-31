Look for promises made in Monday’s State of the State speech

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Governor Bill Lee delivers his second State of the State address Monday night with some promises already made, but there is usually a surprise as governors use the speech to unveil the annual Tennessee government budget.

Every governor–whether Republican or Democrat– highlights k-12 education for new initiatives.

Bill Lee will be no different.

The governor has talked about increasing teacher pay.

The House Republican Caucus chair has talked about why it is needed.

“Our teachers in rural Tennessee are struggling,” said caucus chair Rep. Jeremy Faison last month. “If you are a single parent and you are a teacher and you have two kids, that’s like poverty wages.”

Criminal justice reform is a broad topic where the governor has mentioned proposals.

Ways to decrease sentences for non-violent drug offenders is one initiative that might be expected, as well as help for those with addictions.

“We have plans to increase funding throughout safety net,” said Governor Lee earlier this month while visiting a drug treatment facility. “There are a number of funding streams that we provide for these facilities and as we see them and see the way they work, we certainly want to continue supporting them and expand across the state.”

Then there is the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) that fights the state’s drug epidemic, but will the governor’s budget include more agents?

And new House Speaker Cameron Sexton has spoken about the need for young Tennessee kids to read better.

Might the governor address early literacy programs in his Monday speech?

The State of the State speech is Monday at 6-pm in the Tennessee House Chambers.