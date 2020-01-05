Longtime criminal justice advocate arrested in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Sheriff Daron Hall says that a longtime criminal justice advocate was arrested.

He says 50-year old Alex Friedmann is free on bond after being charged with attempted burglary, evidence tampering, and possession of burglary tools at the Downtown Detention Center in Nashville.

On December 30th, 2019– lieutenants were in the Downtown Detention Center (DDC) control room and noticed a set of keys with a ring that looked different from the others.

After an audit, it was confirmed that two facility keys were missing.

Video surveillance shows an individual matching Friedmann’s description spray painting around the key control room door. They say he entered the room and placed a key ring in his pocket.

He returned two hours later to replace the keys. It was also discovered he previously entered the building under false pretenses on at least three other occasions.

Courtesy: Davidson County Sheriff’s Office

On Saturday, deputies were monitoring the DDC cameras and noticed that same individual entering the building. That individual was later determined to be Friedmann.

He was detained in the DDC until Metro Police arrived.

They found bolt cutters, a key chit, and schematics of the DDC in an igloo cooler Friedmann carried into the facility.

The affidavit states that Friedmann was also seen on video trying to destroy the schematics by ripping and chewing it up.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.