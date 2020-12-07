Long-time Murfreesboro police sergeant retires after nearly three decades of service

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A long-time Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Sergeant has retired after nearly three decades of service, according to a release from MPD.

Sergeant Sam Campbell was with the department for 28 years. He began his career as a patrol officer in July of 1992. He served in that role for six years.

Campbell became a detective in 1997 and stayed in that role until 2002. He was then promoted to sergeant in the patrol division.

Campbell also served as Commander of the Special Operation Unit in 2006.

“I’m thankful for Sgt. Campbell’s 28-years of services,” said Chief Michael Bowen. “I wish him the best in his retirement.”