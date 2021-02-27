Localized flooding possible this weekend, a few strong storms may be in the mix

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Flood Watches have been issued for Middle Tennessee starting tonight and continuing through Sunday night and for Southern Kentucky starting tonight and lasting into Monday morning.

Several rounds of rain and even some thunderstorms could dump an additional 3-4″ of rain or more through Sunday night.

A couple of strong storms could be in the mix this afternoon and evening and again tomorrow. A marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) is in effect for portions of the area today and tomorrow.

As a warm front approaches and moves by, temperatures will rise into the 60s today, and into the low 70s tomorrow. There will be a lull in rain during the day today, but storms will move in for the late afternoon and evening hours.

This will set the stage for the heaviest downpours and some thunderstorms on Sunday that could cause some localized flooding and gusty winds.