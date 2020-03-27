Local Teledentistry Company Uses Industrial Printers to Aid in Production of Medical Supplies

NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WKRN) – A company that specializes in teledentistry is pivoting its business model to focus on a greater need, medical supplies amidst COVID-19.

SmileDirectClub’s manufacturing facility in Antioch has one of the largest 3D printing manufacturers in the United States, according to the CEO.

They are now using those industrial machines to partner with medical supply companies and health organizations across the country.

“We’ve got 60 3D printers,” Dan Baker the global head of the supply chain for SmileDirectClub told News 2.

The industrial fleet can produce mass amounts of medical supplies a day.

“We can produce somewhere around 7 thousand 500 face shields per day, which is why Smile Direct really came to step up to the plate as quickly as possible and get into field production,” Baker explained.

While the company continues making custom orders and teeth aligners, Baker said they officially moved into production this week with face shields and face masks.

In addition to the face shields and masks, Baker said they are also working on producing COVID-19 medical testing swabs.

“We are at the final stages of getting our swab approved and then probably move into production with that one here pretty soon. There is a desperate need for swabs. You know if you think about it if you want to test everybody in the U.S. that would be 350 million swabs and so we are very keen to help that need if required.”

Baker says they are glad to step up and provide a critical need during this pandemic.

“All of our team members are proud to be involved in SmileDirect and probably even more proud to be stepping up to this call to action as well,” he said.

SmileDirectClub is urging any medical supply companies and health organizations that could use their assistance to email them at resilience@smiledirectclub.com

