Local rescue takes in more Hurricane Dorian evacuees

Among those needing shelter from Hurricane Dorian — dogs and cats.

At Big Fluffy Dog Rescue in La Vergne, you’ll find Dillon, one of eight new dogs that lived along Hurricane Dorian’s path, soaking in their new temporary home.

“It is a race against time. It’s a race against the storm,” said Paige Franks, Assistant Manager of Big Fluffy Dog Rescue.

Around 8 p.m. Monday, Dillon and two other dogs from the Clewiston Shelter became the last group of dogs from the Florida Shelter that made the 12-hour trek with the help of volunteers to the Middle Tennessee Rescue.

“We didn’t want to leave anybody behind. Just didn’t have enough crates the first time,” said Franks. “We made sure that we had somebody down there get them and they’re here and they’re safe.”

The Rescue has worked with the Clewiston Shelter in Hurricane’s past — that facility is prone to flooding.

“It wasn’t just a matter of leaving dogs behind. We’re talking like 10 feet of water that shelter can go under,” said Franks. “So there would be no hope for the dogs.”

That’s when the staff at the Rescue knew they had to step in.

“Were at max now. But that’s what put us at max,” said Franks. “But it didn’t matter because we were going to do it anyway because we can’t leave them behind.”

Franks said the goal is to find all the evacuees fosters and then forever homes.

But with the Hurricane’s path possibly moving up the eastern coastline, their job with Dorian likely isn’t done.

“We’re kind of just on standby for anybody who needs us,” said Franks. “We are at max, but there’s always room for a few more.”

Once all his vaccinations are complete, Dillon and the other seven dogs will be ready for fostering.

To sign up: https://bigfluffydogs.com/foster/

The rescue could always use more blankets and toys. You can mail donations to:

Big Fluffy Dog Rescue

PO Box 332161

Nashville, TN 37203