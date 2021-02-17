Local non-profit looks to rebuild after fire damages building, thankful no students were inside

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two non-profits are picking up the pieces after a Wednesday afternoon fire destroyed parts of their building.

“My wife is like wait a minute, and we lookup. that’s our building,” said Demetruis Short, remembering the moment he was watching the news, and his wife noticed a familiar building up in flames.

Short is the CEO of Transformation Life Center. The non-profit is the primary leaser of Trinity Community Church. Their mission is to “Ignite (purpose), Inspire (success), and Transform the lives of African American collegiate students and youth living in under-served communities.”

When short saw the building he has been working out of damaged, he says his first thought was the students who would normally be inside.

“We would be having lunch right downstairs right now with the kids,” said Short.

He explains if it weren’t for the winter weather that blanketed Middle Tennessee, the church would be full of people.

Partnering with Nate Pauluk, with Trinity Community Commons. Together, Short and Pauluk provide a place for nearly 25 students to gather where they have access to the internet for virtual learning. Their programs also provide meals, supplementary programs, along with other work to provide for the homeless and community members in need.

“You know that sanctuary, some of it’s been there since 1903, so it’s seen a lot, it doesn’t look like a total loss from this spot but there is a lot we don’t know but anytime there’s a challenge our organization looks at it as an opportunity,” said Pauluk.

The Nashville Fire Department told WKRN the source of the fire was found. However, they couldn’t provide details on the source, until the final investigation was completed.

Authorities say the church is considered an “active facility,” meaning there are things inside the building that could catch on fire, even after the initial flames are out.

“So desks, and papers, things that they use in their daily operation, and those are the things that we will want to go back in and coat with foam,” explained Kendra Loney with the Nashville Fire Department.

Officials say responding to fires during the cold weather can be difficult and take a toll on first responders’ bodies. Explaining going from extreme cold to extreme heat can be difficult. To help, firefighters took rounds going inside the building, to give their bodies time to adjust to the changing temperatures.

Organization leaders say right now it is unclear when they will be able to operate inside the building, but look forward to rebuilding with the help of the community.

