KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new crate is being built for “Tonka,” an elephant residing at Zoo Knoxville, as he prepares to move to the Elephant Sanctuary in Hohenwald, a 3,000-acre refuge for elephants who are retired from zoos and circuses.

Phil Colclough, the director of animal care, conservation, and education, explained that while other organizations usually provide a transporting crate, Tonka’s size requires a specialized one. Tonka is the largest bull elephant in North America, weighing 16,000 pounds and standing 11 feet tall.

African elephants, Edie, Jana, and Tonka were introduced for social companionship. Credit: The Zoo Knoxville

Tonka Credit: The Zoo Knoxville Tonka

African elephants at Zoo Knoxville Wednesday April 22, 2020.

The crate being built for him and Tonka will weigh 24,000 pounds. Drew Petty, the owner of Petty’s Welding Company in Knoxville, and his team are responsible for constructing the crate.

Once the crate is finished, Tonka will travel for about six hours down I-40 to his new home on a 200-acre elephant preserve in Hohenwald. Two other elephants at Zoo Knoxville, Edie and Jana, were also recently moved to the sanctuary.

Tonka’s crate construction progress Credit: The Knoxville Zoo

Although Petty’s team has completed several projects for Zoo Knoxville before, including a sloth tree, building this crate for Tonka was a unique task. The project required meticulous attention to detail to ensure safety and comfort for Tonka. Safety and comfort are vital in zoo animal transport. Petty’s team is thrilled to be a part of the construction of Tonka’s crate, and Petty added that he is “having the time of his life.”

When discussing Tonka’s future, Colclough stated, “It’s sad. We love these animals.”

However, Colclough emphasized that Zoo Knoxville’s mission is to care for their animals throughout their lives. Sometimes, that means sending animals like Tonka to a place where they can retire peacefully.