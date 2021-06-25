‘Zip Tie Guy,’ mother plead not guilty to deadly U.S. Capitol riot charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Georgia woman and her Tennessee son were arraigned this week on charges related to their accused roles in the deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Eric Munchel, known as ‘Zip Tie Guy,’ pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, as did his mother Lisa Eisenhart, according to court records.

Eisenhart is accused of breaking into the Capitol with Munchel, who was photographed carrying flexible plastic handcuffs in the Senate chamber.

Prosecutors said the two wore tactical and bulletproof vests in the Capitol and Munchel carried a stun gun. Munchel also recorded their storming of the Capitol, and prosecutors said that video showed the pair stashed weapons in a bag before entering the building. A search of Munchel’s Nashville home turned up assault rifles, a sniper rifle with a tripod, shotguns, pistols, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and a drum-style magazine.

A status conference for their trial is scheduled to take place in September.