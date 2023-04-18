NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A mother and son with ties to Middle Tennessee have been found guilty on all charges for their roles in the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to federal court records.
Lisa Eisenhart of Georgia and her son, Eric Munchel of Nashville, were seen on video going inside the Capitol through an open door. Munchel reportedly wore a cell phone on his torso to record video detailing the events that happened inside the Capitol.
Munchel was photographed inside the U.S. Senate chamber wearing tactical gear and carrying flexible plastic handcuffs, coining the nickname “zip tie guy” from numerous media outlets.
Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation searched Munchel’s home four days after the riots and found 15 firearms, including assault rifles, a sniper rifle with a tripod, other rifles, shotguns, pistols, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. A drum-style magazine was also found inside the home.
The agents also found most of the items Munchel was wearing the day of the riots, including the hat, patches, tactical gear, and white plastic zip-ties.
Eisenhart was found guilty of:
- Obstruction of an Official Proceeding
- Restricted Building or Grounds
- Violent Entry or Disorderly Conduct
- Aiding and Abetting
Munchel has been found guilty on the following charges:
- Obstruction of an Official Proceeding
- Conspiracy to Commit Obstruction
- Restricted Building or Grounds
- Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting
- Violent Entry or Disorderly Conduct
- Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon and Aiding and Abetting
- Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon and Aiding and Abetting
- Unlawful Possession of a Dangerous Weapon on Capitol Grounds or Buildings and Aiding and Abetting
- Entering and Remaining in the Gallery of Congress
- Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
- Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Sentencing is set for Sept. 8, 2023.