NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A mother and son with ties to Middle Tennessee have been found guilty on all charges for their roles in the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to federal court records.

Lisa Eisenhart of Georgia and her son, Eric Munchel of Nashville, were seen on video going inside the Capitol through an open door. Munchel reportedly wore a cell phone on his torso to record video detailing the events that happened inside the Capitol.

Munchel was photographed inside the U.S. Senate chamber wearing tactical gear and carrying flexible plastic handcuffs, coining the nickname “zip tie guy” from numerous media outlets.

This booking photo released by the Metro Nashville, Tenn., Police Department, shows Lisa Marie Eisenhart, left, and Eric Gavelek Munchel. A federal judge on Monday, March 29, 2021 authorized the release of the Georgia woman and her Tennessee son on charges of involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Lisa Eisenhart is accused of breaking into the Capitol with her son, Eric Munchel, who was photographed carrying flexible plastic handcuffs in the Senate chamber. (Metro Nashville Police Department via AP)

Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation searched Munchel’s home four days after the riots and found 15 firearms, including assault rifles, a sniper rifle with a tripod, other rifles, shotguns, pistols, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. A drum-style magazine was also found inside the home.

The agents also found most of the items Munchel was wearing the day of the riots, including the hat, patches, tactical gear, and white plastic zip-ties.

Eisenhart was found guilty of:

Obstruction of an Official Proceeding

Restricted Building or Grounds

Violent Entry or Disorderly Conduct

Aiding and Abetting

Munchel has been found guilty on the following charges:

Obstruction of an Official Proceeding

Conspiracy to Commit Obstruction

Restricted Building or Grounds

Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting

Violent Entry or Disorderly Conduct

Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon and Aiding and Abetting

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon and Aiding and Abetting

Unlawful Possession of a Dangerous Weapon on Capitol Grounds or Buildings and Aiding and Abetting

Entering and Remaining in the Gallery of Congress

Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Sentencing is set for Sept. 8, 2023.