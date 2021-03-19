Zip codes with the most expensive rent in Middle Tennessee

realtor.com

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Census Bureau in April 2020 launched a Household Pulse Survey providing weekly updates on how individuals and families have been affected during the pandemic. Data show ongoing difficulties in finding work, affording food, and paying the rent. Meanwhile, the pandemic has created a “seesaw effect” on rent, with rental rates in the most expensive U.S. cities dropping while rental rates have gone up in historically less expensive areas.

Stacker compiled a list of zip codes with the most expensive rent in Nashville using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Observed Rent Index as of January 2021. Listings and images are from realtor.com. Keep reading to see whether your zip code made the list.

#26. 37130 (Murfreesboro)

– Typical rent: $1,337

— 17.8% less than typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +5.6%

— #4 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +25.2%

– Pictured (for rent): 711 Ewing Blvd, Murfreesboro 37130 ($1,750, 3 bedrooms)

#25. 37075 (Hendersonville)

– Typical rent: $1,390

— 14.5% less than typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +3.4%

— #10 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +17.4%

– Pictured (for rent): 176 Picasso Cir, Hendersonville 37075 ($2,800, 4 bedrooms)

#24. 37211 (Nashville)

– Typical rent: $1,439

— 11.5% less than typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +0.8%

— #20 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +11.2%

– Pictured (for rent): 2509 Winford Ave, Nashville 37211 ($3,700, 0 bedrooms)

#23. 37066 (Gallatin)

– Typical rent: $1,445

— 11.1% less than typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +3.4%

— #12 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +21.0%

– Pictured (for rent): 1056 Fenner Ln, Gallatin 37066 ($3,000, 4 bedrooms)

#22. 37067 (Franklin)

– Typical rent: $1,472

— 9.5% less than typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +0.2%

— #22 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +7.5%

– Pictured (for rent): 914 Market St, Franklin 37067 ($2,895, 4 bedrooms)

#21. 37087 (Lebanon)

– Typical rent: $1,504

— 7.5% less than typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +3.2%

— #14 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +19.0%

– Pictured (for rent): 815 Stonebrook Dr, Lebanon 37087 ($3,499, 5 bedrooms)

#20. 37128 (Murfreesboro)

– Typical rent: $1,533

— 5.7% less than typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +4.5%

— #6 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +20.4%

– Pictured (for rent): 2028 Victory Gallop Ln, Murfreesboro 37128 ($1,300, 2 bedrooms)

#19. 37214 (Nashville)

– Typical rent: $1,546

— 4.9% less than typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +2.7%

— #15 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +20.3%

– Pictured (for rent): 3123 McGavock Pike, Nashville 37214 ($3,530, 6 bedrooms)

#18. 37167 (Smyrna)

– Typical rent: $1,576

— 3.1% less than typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +3.8%

— #8 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +23.3%

– Pictured (for rent): 423 Ross Dr, Smyrna 37167 ($2,200, 4 bedrooms)

#17. 37129 (Murfreesboro)

– Typical rent: $1,578

— 3.0% less than typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +1.3%

— #19 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +19.3%

– Pictured (for rent): 2655 James Edmon Ct, Murfreesboro 37129 ($2,999, 4 bedrooms)

#16. 37207 (Nashville)

– Typical rent: $1,589

— 2.3% less than typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +6.8%

— #1 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +28.5%

– Pictured (for rent): 1102A North 8th St, Nashville 37207 ($4,250, 3 bedrooms)

#15. 37086 (La Vergne)

– Typical rent: $1,605

— 1.3% less than typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +6.6%

— #2 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +26.9%

– Pictured (for rent): 139 Lyndhurst Dr, La Vergne 37086 ($1,925, 4 bedrooms)

#14. 37138 (Old Hickory)

– Typical rent: $1,636

— 0.6% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +3.3%

— #13 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +26.3%

– Pictured (for rent): 223 22nd St Unit 16, Old Hickory 37138 ($2,700, 3 bedrooms)

#13. 37221 (Nashville)

– Typical rent: $1,640

— 0.9% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: -0.5%

— #3 fastest falling rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +13.0%

– Pictured (for rent): 7804 Aslan Ct, Nashville 37221 ($3,000, 5 bedrooms)

#12. 37209 (Nashville)

– Typical rent: $1,655

— 1.8% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +0.2%

— #21 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +23.6%

– Pictured (for rent): 3317 Nevada Ave, Nashville 37209 ($5,500, 4 bedrooms)

#11. 37127 (Murfreesboro)

– Typical rent: $1,664

— 2.3% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +4.2%

— #7 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +15.4%

– Pictured (for rent): 2703 Candlewick Ct, Murfreesboro 37127 ($2,150, 3 bedrooms)

#10. 37212 (Nashville)

– Typical rent: $1,668

— 2.6% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: -0.8%

— #2 fastest falling rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +6.9%

– Pictured (for sale): 1412 Villa Pl, Nashville 37212 ($1.5 million, 4 bedrooms)

#9. 37216 (Nashville)

– Typical rent: $1,674

— 3.0% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +5.7%

— #3 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +28.1%

– Pictured (for rent): 1245 McGavock Pike, Nashville 37216 ($3,495, 4 bedrooms)

#8. 37203 (Nashville)

– Typical rent: $1,702

— 4.7% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: -6.8%

— #1 fastest falling rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +0.5%

– Pictured (for rent): 1113B Argyle Ave, Nashville 37203 ($9,000, 9 bedrooms)

#7. 37013 (Antioch)

– Typical rent: $1,725

— 6.1% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +2.2%

— #16 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +18.1%

– Pictured (for rent): 705 Candy Apple Cv, Antioch 37013 ($2,300, 4 bedrooms)

#6. 37122 (Mount Juliet)

– Typical rent: $1,863

— 14.6% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +3.4%

— #11 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +13.7%

– Pictured (for rent): 290 Cobblestone Lndg, Mount Juliet 37122 ($2,895, 5 bedrooms)

#5. 37205 (Nashville)

– Typical rent: $2,023

— 24.4% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +1.8%

— #17 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +9.5%

– Pictured (for rent): 1209C Canterbury Dr, Nashville 37205 ($7,500, 4 bedrooms)

#4. 37064 (Franklin)

– Typical rent: $2,046

— 25.8% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +1.5%

— #18 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +12.4%

– Pictured (for rent): 505 Braylon Cir, Franklin 37064 ($4,200, 4 bedrooms)

#3. 37215 (Nashville)

– Typical rent: $2,058

— 26.6% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +5.0%

— #5 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +11.4%

– Pictured (for rent): 4000 Hillsboro Pike Apt 1805, Nashville 37215 ($15,034, 3 bedrooms)

#2. 37027 (Brentwood)

– Typical rent: $2,077

— 27.7% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +3.5%

— #9 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +12.4%

– Pictured (for rent): 808 Hill Rd, Brentwood 37027 ($6,950, 5 bedrooms)

#1. 37069 (Franklin)

– Typical rent: $2,228

— 37.0% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: -0.2%

— #4 fastest falling rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +2.5%

– Pictured (for rent): 2333 Wimbledon Cir, Franklin 37069 ($3,800, 4 bedrooms)