Zero citations given by Metro Police for violating Nashville mask mandate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have yet to give one citation for violating the mask mandate in Nashville, according to Metro spokesperson Don Aaron.

Aaron told News 2 police have given zero citations to date.

The mask mandate took effect on Monday, June 29 at 12:01 a.m.

The order came after Nashville and Tennessee saw an increase of COVID-19 cases.

If you are outdoors or indoors, you have to wear a mask or face coverings but there are some exceptions —for example, if you are six feet apart from others, you don’t have to wear it.

Other exceptions include children 12 and younger, outdoor activities like walking, biking or running, traveling in a car, inside schools if it is in compliance with the conditions in Nashville’s returning to school plan, eating or drinking in public, places of worship or if a person cannot medically tolerate a mask.

