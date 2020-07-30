YWCA launches new crisis text line

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Data suggests that domestic violence is on the rise around the world since the start of the pandemic, and numbers indicate that Nashville is no exception.

“‘Safer-At-Home’ is not safe for everyone. ‘Safer-At-Home’ may mean you’re trapped there with an abuser that’s not going to work, or you’re not going to work,” said Sharon Roberson, President of the YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee.

The YWCA is a nationwide nonprofit that works to eliminate racism and combat domestic violence.

Roberson told News 2 that the chapter based in Nashville has been using a new tool to help women and men find safety in dangerous situations.

“You really do need to have the ability to text because often times abusers will listen to a phone conversation but won’t understand that you’re texting to try to get help.”

In March, the YWCA of Nashville & Middle Tennessee launched its own text line. Crisis counselors respond to the line 24/7 and the number of people using it has doubled since local Stay-At-Home orders.

March – 8

April – 11

May – 12

June – 19

Information provided courtesy, YWCA of Nashville & Middle Tennessee

Counselors that respond to the help people find safety at the YWCA’s shelter or somewhere else.

“If you’re not interested in the shelter, we’ll work to get you to a safe place in a hotel. We work with your particular situation,” said Roberson. “And we never judge someone seeking help from us. We do not judge you.”

The YWCA of Nashville & Middle Tennessee is the first to operate a text line in the state, the number is 615-983-5170.

People can call their crisis hotline at 1-800-334-4628.

