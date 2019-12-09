1  of  2
Youth Opportunity increases reward for information leading to the capture of last juvenile escapee

Local News

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Youth Opportunity officials say that they are now increasing their reward for the arrest and capture of Brandon Caruthers to $10,000.

This is in addition to the previous reward of $2,500.

The total reward is now $12,500 for information leading to his arrest and capture.

Brandon Caruthers has been placed on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted List.

He escaped from the downtown Nashville juvenile detention center on Saturday, November 30th, 2019.

Youth Opportunity will also be donating $10,000 to the Metro Nashville Police Departments Juvenile task force for their commitment to the citizens of Nashville regarding this case.

