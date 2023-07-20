MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Mt. Juliet youth opportunity center is finding a way to help young girls in their care feel more at home in their living space, and they’re using decor to do it.

Mt. Juliet Academy for Girls is home to more than a dozen girls ages 12-17. Staff are in the process of updating and renovating the living space for the youth.

On Tuesday, staff took to Facebook and shared how they plan to redecorate and personalize each girl’s room, a request that was put on a wish list by some of the youth. Bedding was needed for roughly 20 girls and members of the community pitched in to donate the selected bedding so each girl can get their favorite set. All donations were given within the first 24 hours of the post being made.

The facility houses and provides young girls with programs that teach them life skills while providing access to other key resources.

“They should be able to experience what normalization is,” said Demetria Refoure, the facility administrator of the Mt. Juliet Academy for Girls.

These efforts are in partnership with the Department of Children’s Services (DCS).

The new decor and bedding is a gift staff said helps to give them a sense of normalcy while they’re away from home.

“They’ve been told different things in their lives and now they’re around people that are showing love and what love really looks like and what it feels like,” Refoure said. “To be able to experience things and see what girls should be living like and have these girly things, things they probably never had in the past.”

DCS officials released a statement today following the facility’s continued efforts to create a safe and secure environment for the girls:

“Mount Juliet Academy works in partnership with DCS to ensure girls ages 12-17 have a comfortable and secure living arrangement in a safe environment. It warms our heart to hear when providers go above and beyond in caring for the children in our custody. This community continues to rally around these young people, and that’s truly what it’s all about.”

The rooms are set to be renovated by next week. While the facility has collected all of the bedding donations to fulfill each wish list, there are still ways that members of the community can help. Mentoring and volunteer opportunities are currently open and have a positive impact on the girls in the facilities care. To learn more, reach out to demetria.refoure@youthopportunity.com.