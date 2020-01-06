Young women write inspiring messages of hope on posters for Natchez Trace Bridge

NOTE: This story discusses suicide. If you or a loved one are in need of help, call The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline toll-free number, 1-800-273-TALK(8255)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Many know the Natchez Trace Bridge for its outlook over Williamson County, but in just a quarter of a century, more than 30 lives have been lost on the bridge to suicide.

There has since been talk of placing barriers on the bridge, but the project remains in limbo.

However, there are now two different call boxes on the bridge, located on both ends that make calls to both the Tennessee Crisis Line and 911.

Some feel it’s not enough.

The non-profit, Build Her a Bridge, is taking action now, writing messages of hope on posters and taping them up for people to see, hoping, somehow, it catches someone’s eye.

Their goal is to get those wanting to take their own lives to think twice.

​”Taking away your own opportunities and closing your book before it’s supposed to end it just really you shouldn’t do it,” Keira Jenkins, 12, said Monday after telling News 2 about the extreme pressures in middle school.

“People having perfect bodies, acting in the perfect way it’s hard to meet those standards and nobody should.”

Some of the messages the girls wrote on Monday included:

“Keep Fighting.”

“You are loved.”

“People care about you.”

They’re all messages Lauren Clements hopes to spread. She’s a survivor herself.

“Recovery is possible for everyone; things don’t last forever,” Clements said, who was saved on the Natchez Trace Bridge in the summer of 2018 after a passerby saw her on the ledge.

​Sadly, Clements wouldn’t be the first and wouldn’t be the last.

“It’s really sad to think about that,” 12-year-old Sophia DeGrasse said. “There’s not enough people who help prevent [suicide] instead of just standing around.”

She’s hoping to change that– one message of hope at a time.

Build Her a Bridge is a nonprofit group in Franklin that provides monthly gatherings, including talks of mental health issues and awareness.

If you would like to contact those at Build Her a Bridge, their e-mail is buildherabridge@gmail.com

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a prevention network of 161 crisis centers that provides a 24/7, toll-free hotline available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. If you need help, please call 1-800-273-8255.