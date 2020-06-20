Young woman hopes to inspire addicts to seek help

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At just 13-years-old, Jordan Guthrie’s mother took her own life.

“It was the most painful thing I’ve ever gone through. I didn’t know how to cope, so I began to self medicate,” said Guthrie.

The days dragged on and Jordan slipped into a deep depression.

“I was going through my mom’s old things, and it was probably a year after she had died, and I found Oxycontin and Xanax in her purse,” remembered Guthrie.

The taste of temptation trapped Jordan.

“I tried the Xanax and I forgot my whole day, and I was like, oh my gosh I found magic,” said Guthrie.

But magic has a way of making things disappear.

“How is this even real? This can not be my life,” Guthrie remembered thinking.

Family tried to help the troubled teen.

“My dad had really lost hope,” said Guthrie, “And he had given so much to me, and so much to my mom years before, so he’s exhausted at this point.”

Jordan found herself in police custody.

“I got arrested when I was 17,” said Guthrie.

Still, she wasn’t ready to alienate addiction.

“I was sitting in a dingy motel room, with track marks on my arms with this guy I barely knew,” said Guthrie.

Finally, after choosing drugs for nearly 6 years, she chose herself.

“I felt like that was the universe telling me to wake up,” recalled Guthrie.

She discovered Recovery Unplugged, a music-based drug addiction treatment center with a location in Nashville.

“It was everything that I needed,” said Guthrie.

Jordan admitted the process was painful but beautiful.

“The life I have today and the freedom I have is just so beyond anything that I could have dreamed up when I was getting high,” said Guthrie.

Yet, she’s reminded daily of the damage drugs do.

“I still have physical issues at 22-years-old because of my addiction,” admitted Guthrie.



But, Jordan said those markers make her stronger as she moves forward, free. And, she pleads with other addicts to pick the same path.



“You have to be willing to change and willing to do for your recovery what you would do to get your drugs,” said Guthrie.



Jordan has been sober for two years now and works for Recovery Unplugged in their social media department.

For more information on Recovery Unplugged, click here.