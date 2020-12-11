Young man killed in accident at Franklin construction site

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A young man was killed in a construction accident in Franklin early Friday morning.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. on Hospitality Drive off Highway 96, not far from Interstate 65.

The Franklin Fire Department told News 2 a crew was pouring concrete into the bottom of a foundation when the accident happened.

The victim was at least 15 feet in the bottom of the foundation when the accident occurred, according to Jose Periut with the Franklin Fire Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner and Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration have responded to the scene of the accident and a death investigation is underway.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released pending notification to his family.

The construction site is for a new storage facility.