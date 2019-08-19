Young man falls 50 feet off bluff at Cummins Falls State Park

JACKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A young man seriously injured in a fall over the weekend at Cummins Falls State Park had ignored safety measures, first responders say.

Crews responded around 1:30 p.m. Saturday to help rescue a person who had fallen approximately 50 feet off a bluff.

According to Jackson County EMS, the young man had disregarded safety orders from on-duty park rangers and jumped over wooden safety rails. He then fell onto jagged rocky terrain below.

The patient was flown from the scene by medical helicopter to an undisclosed level-one trauma center due to the severity of his injuries, EMS added.

Jackson County EMA/EMS director Keith Bean told News 2 in a statement that this demonstrates the need for people to obey the new safety measures that have been implemented at Cummins Falls. He said these measures have been put in place with visitor and emergency crew safety in mind.

A portion of Cummins Falls had been closed for nearly two months following the death of a child. It reopened Wednesday of last week with a number of new safety measures in place.