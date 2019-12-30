Young boy’s act of kindness makes Smyrna officer’s day

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Zach Little is an officer working for the Smyrna Police Department. He shared on his Facebook page a random act of kindness he experienced over the weekend.

Little was helping with a funeral procession in the rain on Saturday. He wrote that he was “soaked to the bone and feeling bad for the family lost two members in this funeral.”

The Smyrna officer pulled over to dry off when a young boy, named Levi, hopped out of his mother’s car and ran over to deliver an envelope. He said the boy thanked him for his service after giving him the envelope, then ran back to his mother’s car.

“I asked his mother what was this? She [simply] replies it’s an act of kindness and please be safe as they pulled away,” Little wrote.

He opened the envelop to find a dollar bill and a letter.

The letter was Levi’s way of thanking officers like Little for their service, “To me you are the bravest men and women I ever knew…”

The boy goes on to say he’s a part of the Back the Blue movement and he wanted to raise the officer’s spirits.

Little says the letter made his day, “Thank you, Levi, and thank you to his mama for teaching him to LOVE and not hate!”