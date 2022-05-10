WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A vehicle fire in Williamson County turned into a surprise roadside marriage proposal on Monday afternoon.

Crews with the Williamson County Fire Rescue were dispatched to a vehicle fire on Monday afternoon and arrived to find a car fully engulfed in flames. While salvaging the vehicle, firefighters were able to make an important save.

Officials say the driver had recently purchased an engagement ring for his girlfriend which was left in the car upon the fire. Crews say almost all contents inside the vehicle were destroyed except for the ring box that contained that very important gift.

Courtesy: Williamson County Fire Rescue

The driver then made the decision to ask for his girlfriend’s hand in marriage right off the roadway where the vehicle fire had occurred, and she said yes!

In a post, the Williamson County Fire Rescue wished the couple many years of future happiness.

Congratulations to the couple!