OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police called a murder “brutal” after a 58-year-old man was found stabbed to death Tuesday afternoon in an Old Hickory home.

Investigators say the suspect was an acquaintance of the victim but have not released exactly how the two knew each other.

“Until yesterday, I probably would have run to the store and left my door unlocked or whatever. But, not today,” said Melinda Cleek, who lives in the neighborhood.

According to Metro police, 58-year-old Daniel Baynes was found dead inside a home on Lake Shore drive. Investigators saying he had multiple stab wounds, including to his face and abdomen.

“It’s real scary,” said Cleek. “It’s the times we live in I guess. No place is safer than the other.”

Investigators have arrested 53-year-old Anthony Eugene Summers. Police say they found Summers with the victim’s pick-up truck. In an interview with detectives, Summers admitted he and the victim were involved in a fight.

Wednesday, the scene of the crime sat empty, but the fear of neighbors still lingered.

“You lock the doors a little tighter. Last night, I locked storm doors and every door I had to lock. Set my alarm and those kind of changes. I’m sure I’ll continue that,” said Cleek.

Summers now faces a charge of criminal homicide.