Yoga studio bends backwards to help those with traumatic brain injuries

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – By the time you’re done reading this sentence, someone in the United States will experience a traumatic brain injury or TBI; they happen every 11 seconds.

EPIC YOGA in Brentwood is on a mission to improve the lives of those impacted, by partnering with the Love Your Brain Foundation, a non-profit, that’s bending over backward (quite literally) to help those with a TBI, utilizing, yoga, meditation and community discussion.

“The community thing for me is by far the most important thing for me,” Gregg Crabtree​ said who experienced a traumatic brain injury. ​

The six-week free program utilizes certain poses to prevent dizziness and headaches and similar movements in a similar sequence support learning and memory.

It essentially helps re-wire the brain, improving attention skills, memory and self-esteem.

“They look fine on the outside but on the inside, everything has changed,” Leanne Woehlke said, Owner of EPIC YOGA. “Their brain is different.”​

Research shows the program helps participants establish resiliency and a sense of community.

“It’s actually really sped my recovery up ​,” said Cindy Boteler, who experienced two concussions within a year. “The migraines were incredible.” ​

The Love Your Brain Program has served more than 2,870 people with TBI and their caregivers, with 1,722 classes and 286 programs.

If you want to learn more about Love Your Brain Foundation, click here.