BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s not only the return of an annual tradition but also a last hoorah for Mayrland Farms YMCA. The 23rd Annual Andrews Cadillac Firecracker 5k/10k and Luken Kids Fun Run 1k is back this Fourth of July.

However, it will be the last year runners loop through the Maryland Farms business park, as the Y there is expected to close in 2023. But, when one door closes another opens. The closure stems from the expansion of the Brentwood YMCA.

Maryland Farms YMCA Executive Director did however promise the event will continue despite the closure.

“This race has brought people from Brentwood and beyond together for a good cause for more than two decades, and it will continue to do just that for years to come,” said Jodi Schroer.

In 2023, there will be a new starting line for the patriotic tradition.

“It will of course be a bittersweet day for all of us, because it will both mark the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. Although this will be our last time to sound the starting horn at the Maryland Farms Y, we’re also excited to announce that this holiday tradition will continue in 2023, with a new starting line just up the street, at Andrews Cadillac,” said Schroer.

The Firecracker race scheduled for Monday, July 4, is open to all runners, walkers and their families. A YMCA membership is not required. Those who participate are helping to support the Y’s efforts to give back to the community.

