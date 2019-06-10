Wu-Tang makes history as first hip hop artists to headline Ryman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — History was made Sunday night at the Ryman Auditorium as the Wu-Tang Clan became the first hip hop artists to headline the historic venue.

The New York-based group rose to fame in the 1990s and produced multiple gold and platinum albums.

“Hip hop, the Ryman. I mean how is a hip hop act coming to the Ryman Auditorium at all, but we got the whole Wu here? Everybody? Aw, it’s amazing, it’s amazing,” said fan George Elzie.

Some fans were surprised to learn a hip hop act had never headlined at the Mother Church of Country Music.

“Oh, they are the first hip hop headline? That’s really awesome. I actually came from Knoxville, spent this time with my girlfriend, she blessed me for my birthday with these tickets,” said hip hop fan Trevor Wilson.

And while founding member Ol Dirty Bastard once proclaimed “Wu-Tang is for the children!” that didn’t stop nearly 70-year-old Janet Hollingsworth from attending the historic show.

“What brought me out is I’m fixing to turn 70 years old so I’m checking this off my bucket list. So Wu-Tang, y’all,” said Hollingsworth.

Wu-Tang is touring the country celebrating the 25th anniversary of their debut album “Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers.)”