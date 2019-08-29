Worried about your drug stash? Centerville police can help!

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Centerville police want your drugs!

The department posted a tongue-in-cheek message to its Facebook followers Wednesday afternoon, urging users worried about the legitimacy of their drugs to bring them to police for testing.

“If you have doubts on whether you’ve been sold some good stuff or got hosed, please bring your supply down to the police station and we’ll be happy to test it for you to make sure you are getting the very best from your local dealer,” the post states.

If you have doubts on whether you’ve been sold some good stuff or got hosed, please bring your supply down to the police… Posted by City of Centerville Police Department on Wednesday, August 28, 2019

It received dozens of comments, ranging from funnier ones like “y’all forgot to mention this testing service is FREE” and “please post videos of all the idiots that show up” to more serious comments like “I’d rather risk getting a ticket or jail time than having to go see the funeral director.”

You can reach the Centerville Police Department at 931-729-4246.