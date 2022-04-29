PARIS, Tenn. (WKRN) – Get your fill at the world’s biggest fish fry!

Henry County has canceled school and roads are blocked off for the Paris Fish Fry this weekend!

On Friday morning, our very own Good Morning Nashville Meteorologist Meaghan Thomas was the Grand Marshal of the parade. To top it all off, she even got a proclamation from the Henry County Mayor, declaring it “Meaghan Thomas Day.”

The fish fry continues through Saturday with all-you-can-eat fish along with concerts, races and other events.