SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – Auto workers in Spring Hill went on strike late Saturday afternoon.

UAW Local 1853 posted on its Facebook page that the General Motors Spring Hill Assembly Plant went on strike at 5 p.m.

“Local 1853 has got the call — STAND UP,” the group wrote.

The Spring Hill plant is GM’s largest manufacturing plant in the country. The facility employs just under 4,000 people.

The strike is aimed toward getting better wages and benefits for employees.

On Saturday, the union said it had struck a tentative agreement with Stellantis NV that follows the economics of a deal reached at Ford Motor Co. that was announced on Wednesday.

GM issued the following statement regarding the strike:

“We are disappointed by the UAW’s action in light of the progress we have made. We have continued to bargain in good faith with the UAW, and our goal remains to reach an agreement as quickly as possible.”