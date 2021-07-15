Worker shortage causes 3-week delay in trash pickup

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Weeks of trash are piling up in neighborhoods across metro Nashville due a shortage in waste workers.

“You can see the flies all over the place,” said Richard Myer, whose trash hasn’t been picked up in 3 weeks. “So, I know they’ve been laying eggs.”

Myer lives in the Lakeside Meadows neighborhood off Stewarts Ferry Pike in Mount Juliet. Waste Management is hired to pick up his trash each Wednesday.

“Friday morning came and the garbage was still there. So, I called and then I was told ‘yea, we’re not coming to get your garbage,” said Myer.

That was on July 2nd.

In a statement to news 2, Waste Management said they are dealing with a shortage of CDL drivers and technicians. Plus, the company will only pick up the trash placed inside the bin. Any overflow will be left behind.

“So, I’m still going to have piles of garbage in my garage until I catch up,” said Myers. “I’ve got flies all over the garage. They are getting in the house. Pretty soon I’m gonna have mice and rats showing up.”

Because of HOA rules, Myer must store the trash away from the street.

“It has to be out of sight,” Myer explained. “I’m not going to put it out in the back yard because I’m going to have animals.”

Waste Management did not release an official timeline for when the overdue trash will be picked up, but, says they are working to hire more skilled workers.