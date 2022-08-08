WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rescue efforts were underway Monday morning in Williamson County after a worker fell down a 30-foot concrete shaft at a construction site.

The incident happened in the 4600 block of Columbia Lane in Thompson’s Station. Williamson County Rescue, Franklin Fire Department and multiple other crews were at the scene to assist in the rescue of the worker.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Williamson County Fire Chief Bob Galoppi said the rescue of the worker was a technical mission to ensure the worker and crews made it out safely.

“All of these rescues when they are technical like this take twice as many people and take twice as long,” said Cheif Galoppi, “Resources were called from the City of Franklin to add to our cache of equipment and manpower, because not only do we want the victim out safe, we want our personnel out safe as well.”

According to officials on scene, the worker was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition.

It remains unknown what led the worker to fall down the 30-foot shaft. The investigation remains ongoing.