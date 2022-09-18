SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was airlifted for treatment after falling 12 feet from the roof of a battery plant in Spring Hill on Saturday.

Columbia Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the Ultium Battery Plant just after 5:30 a.m. in response to a call reporting that a man had fallen from the roof.

Once on scene, officials say they had to use an aerial truck and stokes basket to rescue the man from the roof of the building.

The worker was airlifted to a local hospital where his condition remains unknown.

No other information was immediately released.