NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two popular morning radio jockeys are no longer on the air in Nashville.

107.5 The River (WRVW) announced as of May 19, Woody and Jim will no longer be part of the morning show.

“We appreciate all their contributions during their time with us and wish them well in the future. The Morning show will continue with Ricki and Zac as well as additional talent to be added soon.”

The station announced the hosts departure in a reply tweet to listeners asking where the duo has been. In another reply tweet, 107.5 said it cannot discuss details of personnel matters for privacy reasons.

The duo had been at WRVW since 1998 and announced in January 2022 the Woody and Jim Show had been renewed for three more years.

No additional information was released.