CANNON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Allegations of child sex crimes have resulted in the arrest of a Woodbury police officer.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, agents began investigating allegations involving 38-year-old Tommie Lee House. The TBI said the investigation revealed that earlier this year, House solicited an exploitive image from the victim and, on a separate occasion, had sexual contact with the victim while on duty.

The Woodbury Police Department decommissioned House when the allegations surfaced and placed him on administrative leave, according to officials.

On Monday, July 31, the Cannon County Grand Jury returned indictments charging House with one count each of solicitation of sexual exploitation of a minor, especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, aggravated sexual battery, sexual battery by an authority figure, and official misconduct.

House was arrested and booked into the Cannon County Jail on a $75,000 bond.