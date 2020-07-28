Woodbine staple Dairy King closing after 50 Years, owners hope to keep brand alive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Dozens of customers lined up outside of Dairy King Tuesday. The Woodbine staple is closing its doors after 50 years of serving the community.

The quaint restaurant has been a a go-to spot for locals, looking for good food at a good price and southern hospitality.

“We have so many customers that are just regulars, they are like family I have people that come in everyday,” Jeff Jones told News 2.

It’s where strangers feel like family, with the Jones family at the helm serving up one of the best meat ‘n three’s in the area. From the meatloaf to the poppy seed chicken casserole, it’s the food Jones grew up on and worked tirelessly to uphold after losing his parents, Dudley and Thelma Jones.

“My pride for my family and the legacy it’s hard to see that come to an end.”

The images on the wall, a glimpse into a history of struggles the Dairy King has overcome.

Jones pointed to a black and white photo of Dairy King half way under water, “That was 79 endured that and then again in 2010. Had the same flood, same amount of water,” he stated.

The floods didn’t stop the mom and pop spot from persevering, but now they can’t stay afloat operating at 50 percent.

“Under these circumstances we just had no choice,” Jones said sadly.

It’s all Jones knows, he’s been flipping burgers at the Dairy King since he was 13.

“It’s going to be tough, it’s going to be tough no doubt about it. I just can’t imagine my life without Dairy King.”

However, with his faith in the Lord Jones said he knows they are in good hands.

“I’m fortunate. I’m just very fortunate and very blessed that I was able to be here for the ride and proud of it.”

Jones said he has a broker and hopes someone will keep the Dairy King brand alive. He added that he and his wife will also continue catering as long as they have the building off of Nolensville Pike.

He said he is praying for his employees, many who have been working for them for more than a decade.

The last day of service at Dairy King will be Friday.

