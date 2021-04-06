Women wanted for questioning after assault reported at Hillsboro Village restaurant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have released surveillance photos showing multiple women they want to speak after an alleged assault at a restaurant in Hillsboro Village last month.

Officers responded around midnight on March 22 to a report of an assault at Cabana Taps on Belcourt Avenue, not far from 21st Avenue South.

Police said the victim explained she accidentally bumped into a woman, who was knocked to the ground. The victim reported there was an argument, involving her, the woman and the woman’s friends that eventually turned physical.

The victim, who appeared to be intoxicated, suffered a cut to her lip, according to investigators.

Metro police are investigating and said detectives are looking to speak with the women pictured for more information.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.