Women injured in hit-and-run crash on Church Street

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman was injured in a hit-and-run crash in downtown Nashville early Monday morning.

The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. near the intersection of Church Street and Fourth Avenue North.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with unknown injuries.

Metro police reported the vehicle that hit the woman fled from the scene of the crash.

The roadway is closed to traffic in the immediate area.

No additional information was immediately released.

