Woman’s leg severed in Cheatham County wood chipper accident

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities say a woman’s leg was severed in an accident involving a wood chipper Monday morning in Cheatham County.

Crews responded around 8:30 a.m. to Spencer Lane in reference to the incident.

According to Cheatham County Sheriff Mike Breedlove, the victim had her leg amputated when a rope got caught in a chipper and wrapped around her leg, severing it.

The victim was airlifted from the scene to an undisclosed hospital.

The extent of her injuries was not immediately known, the sheriff added.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.