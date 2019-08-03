Woman’s home in Gallatin sprayed with bullets during shooting

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Just before 10 p.m. Thursday night, Bonita Perry was in bed when her home on Walnut Crest Drive was sprayed with bullets.

“They were really, really quick and fast so it sounded like fireworks,” Perry said.

“I had a bullet to come through my kitchen window right through here,” she said pointing to the cracked window.

Another bullet pierced two walls of the shed behind her home.

“It went through here and it went on the inside of the building,” Perry said.

The mother lives in the home with her 13-year-old daughter.

“I’m just glad that we weren’t standing in the kitchen, washing dishes,” she said.

Perry calls the area “quiet” and says nothing this violent has ever happened in the 25 years she’s lived there.

“You never think that it would happen to you, but it did,” she said. “So, it’s scary.”

Gallatin police are investigating the shooting but haven’t made any arrests.

Perry says she doesn’t know who did it.

“You’re not safe anywhere anymore,” she said. “Not at home, not at church, not in your schools. I mean you never know.”

Perry says she doesn’t plan on moving but may beef up security, possibly putting up security cameras around her home.

“We were very lucky, very very lucky,” she said.