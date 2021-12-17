NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was taken into custody Thursday night for aggravated assault after an incident outside the Antioch Walmart more than a year ago.

According to an arrest warrant, on August 31, 2020, the victim and her friend exchanged words with Elias Garcia, 33, and another female suspect after they walked into the store located at 3035 Hamilton Church Rd. through the wrong entrance. They reportedly said something with regard to COVID-19 restrictions.

After both parties shopped, police said words were then exchanged again in the parking lot, which resulted in a physical altercation between the female suspect and the victim’s friend.

The fight broke up and the victim and her friend walked back to her vehicle. Officers said the female suspect then grabbed a baseball bat and hit the victim’s driver’s side door while the victim and her friend were inside. The female suspect retreated after the victim confronted her.

However, when police said the victim and her friend attempted to drive away, Garcia then took the baseball bat and shattered the rear windshield of the victim’s vehicle, and threatened to assault the victim.

The victim was able to get the license place of the suspect vehicle which led to Garcia’s arrest. He is faced with felony aggravated assault and vandalism charges.