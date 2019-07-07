Woman who prayed for Off. John Anderson every day recalls hearing of his death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — She never met Officer John Anderson but Noroma Benz prayed for him every day for three years.

Benz, a member of Nashville First Baptist Church, is part of the church’s First Watch ministry. More than 100 church members participate in the ministry that supports the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Church members are assigned an officer within the Central Precinct and are asked to send them encouraging notes, holiday and birthday cards. First Watch hosts different events throughout the year, but the most important part of this ministry is the daily prayers.

Benz signed up to serve with First Watch after it started and was soon assigned Officer John Anderson, a young officer who worked the midnight shift. She wrote his name on an index card and taped it to her refrigerator to remind her of this prayer commitment.

The morning of July 4, Benz woke up as she’d done for the past few years and said a prayer for Officer Anderson. She then turned on the news to see he had been killed in a car crash hours earlier.

During service on Sunday, the members of Nashville First Baptist Church took time to honor Officer Anderson.

Although she never met Officer Anderson, Benz says she felt connected to him and will continue to pray for his family. That index card with his name will remain on her fridge, a reminder of a beloved officer whose brave service will not be forgotten.