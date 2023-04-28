HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A fugitive who spent four months on the run was taken into custody at a home in Humphreys County Friday morning.

According to the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office, Jessica Diviney had been sentenced to 16 years in prison, but she was furloughed for drug treatment and managed to escape the facility.

Authorities said Diviney went to several counties over the past few months in order to avoid being arrested.

However, on Friday, April 28, deputies announced they discovered Diviney hiding in a basement at a house along Highway 13 North.

(Source: Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office)

Officials said they also charged Heather Tucker with accessory after the fact because she knew Diviney was wanted and still allowed the fugitive to stay at her home.

“The Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office is vigilant in the apprehension of wanted felons and will arrest those who help these felons hide from law enforcement,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook Friday afternoon. “Great teamwork by all the deputies involved.”